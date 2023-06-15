 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Tom Holland says he has a great group chat with fellow Spideys Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire
Tom Holland says he has a 'great' group chat with fellow Spideys Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire

Tom Holland recently disclosed that he and the two other live-action Spider-Men – Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, stay in touch through a fairly active group chat.

“We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called 'The Spider-Boys,'" the Uncharted star said.

Getting together for No Way Home was a "wonderful" experience, Holland told THR, adding, "Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers."

Revealing their last conversation on the group chat, Holland recalled, "I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off."

"They were obviously happy to oblige," he added.

Prior to joining forces with Maguire and Holland in No Way Home, Garfield played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sony's Amazing Spider-Man movies, which were released in 2012 and 2014.

Maguire, on the other hand, portrayed the web-slinger in three standalone films, starting with Spider-Man in 2002 and concluding with Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

Holland has played the character in various Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and starring in three standalone Spider-Man movies released in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?

Beyonce concerts impact world's economy?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover