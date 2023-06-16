 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy

Harrison Ford knows how to dodge questions in a comical way, especially when it comes to his next Marvel film.

During an interview with ComicBook, the megastar was asked about his upcoming Captain America: 4 character Red Hulk, which is the all-powerful alter-ego of his character General Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross.

“The eagle-eyed viewers noticed you were wearing ripped pants. Might we be seeing a Mr. Ford as the Red Hulk?" the reporter asked.

To which, Ford feigned ignorance, replying, “What is the Red Hulk?”

But the journalist remained persistent and pressed the Indiana Jones star for an answer by explaining the mentioned MCU character.

But, the 79-year-old was not leaving anything easy for the reporter, as he turned to his co-sta Waller-Bridge and cheekily asked her, “You knew?”

The response of the Star Wars actor went viral on the internet leaving fans in splits.

“That is the most Harrison Ford response I have ever heard and I love it”, one commented.

“I love it when Harrison Ford plays dumb for the media,” another added.

But other fans confirmed that Ford has employed a slick strategy to avoid any plot drop.

“The realist in me says this an NDA thing, but I want to believe he is genuinely asking,” one fan hinted.

“If you get Harrison Ford’s sense of humour he is ****** with the interviewer here and doesn’t want to give away spoilers," another thought.

