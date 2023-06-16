Stokes urges England team to embrace the Ashes and seek 'legendary status'

England captain Ben Stokes addresses a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 5, 2022. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, Ben Stokes, known for his heroic match-winning innings of 135 at Headingley four years ago, encouraged his England teammates to seize the opportunity to become legends in the historic rivalry between England and Australia.

Stokes emphasised the significance of performing well in the Ashes, as it guarantees long-lasting recognition and remembrance in the cricketing world.

Both teams, as they prepared for the series opener at Edgbaston, agreed on one thing: they believe in their ability to defeat any other team. Stokes expressed confidence in England's capabilities, stating that if they play to their full potential, they can overcome any opponent. Australian captain Pat Cummins echoed this sentiment, highlighting that their recent victory in the World Test Championship final proves that their best is on par with any other team in the world.

The upcoming Ashes series holds immense anticipation due to the success both teams have enjoyed since Australia's dominant 4-0 win in the 2021–22 series, which had left English Test cricket in crisis. Cummins acknowledged the heightened excitement surrounding this encounter, noting that the cricketing world is captivated by the series and the attention it commands. The series has been the primary focus for England, and Stokes expressed relief that the long-awaited day has finally arrived.

Stokes and England coach Brendon McCullum have successfully instilled a fearless mentality within the team, removing the fear of failure. Stokes emphasised the goal of winning the series but also acknowledged that the world wouldn't end if they didn't achieve it. He expressed his desire for the team to push boundaries and continue their impressive journey, aiming for growth and development regardless of the series outcome.

While Stokes made a heartfelt decision to recall Moeen Ali from retirement following Jack Leach's injury, the state of his knee has been a significant topic of discussion. Stokes has been bowling at close to full pace in training for the past three days, building his confidence and readiness to contribute with the ball. Despite past fitness concerns, he believes he has positioned himself well to reach the heights of his memorable performances, hoping that his body will cooperate throughout the series.

Stokes remains cautious about making premature claims, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of injuries. However, he expressed optimism about his current condition and his ability to contribute to the team's success. His focus lies on maintaining his physical form and being able to deliver his best on the field, without having to worry about his body hindering his performances in the coming weeks.