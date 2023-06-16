 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Diana Penty announces shoot wrap for 'Section 84' along with pictures

Diana Penty will be collaborating with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a courtroom drama, Section 84 for the first time. 

Diana dropped a series of pictures showing glimpses of her special journey while shooting for Section 84.

This is the first time she has collaborated with the veteran Amitabh in a project. Therefore, she revealed how excited and nervous she was to work with him.

In the caption, the Cocktail actress wrote: “And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!!”

“But now that we’ve been through a film together, I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene.”

She further mentioned that watching and observing Big B is like experiencing a masterclass.

“Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a master class.”

In conclusion, Diana Penty also thanked the other cast and crew members, including the writer, Ribhu Dasgupta of Section 84, reports India Today.

