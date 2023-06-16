 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks during a press briefing in Washington, on June 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — US State Department
  • US State Department spox says free media viral for democracies.
  • "We generally urge all governments to respect role of journalists."
  • Matthew Miller reiterates that PTI chief's allegations are false.

The United States said Thursday that journalists in Pakistan should be allowed to cover the ongoing events and do their work freely.

"I would say that we generally urge all governments to respect the role of journalists and media," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing in Washington.

The department's spokesperson noted that the press performs a critical function in democratic societies.

"We expect that journalists covering the events in Pakistan should all be allowed to do their work," Miller said.

The spokesperson noted that a press without restrictions plays an important role in helping democratic forces evolve.

"A free and independent press is a vital, core institution that undergirds healthy democracies by ensuring that electorates can make informed decisions and holding government officials accountable."

The development comes as cases have been registered against several journalists and anchorpersons for their alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

PTI chief's allegations false

In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegations against the United States, the department reiterated its rejection.

"I would say that we've spoken [about] this in the past. Those allegations are absolutely false," the State Department spokesperson noted.

"Pakistani politics are a matter for the Pakistani people to decide, pursuant to their own constitution and laws."

"They are not a matter for the United States Government," he added.

In March 2022, Khan claimed that the US was plotting to oust him and continued with the tirade even after being voted out of office.

But the tirade ended when he later blamed former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his removal from office.

