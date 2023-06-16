Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport

Sir Mick Jagger was spotted with his ladylove Melanie Hamrick and their son Deveraux at JFK airport in NYC on Thursday.



The Rolling Stone star, 79, and his partner of nine years, ballerina Melanie, 36, share a six-year-old son Deveraux and live a 'full nomad' lifestyle moving between different houses around the world.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up duo can be seen exuding couple goals as Jagger tried to keep a low profile in a pair of shades and a baseball cap as they strolled through the terminal.

Meanwhile, Melanie looked effortlessly chic in a black midi dress and a blazer, while completing the look with stylish trainers.

Ms Hamrick first met Jagger, then 71, in Tokyo in February 2014.

Despite their child together – one of Jagger's eight children with five mothers – the pair have never publicly discussed the status of their relationship.

Now, in an interview, Ms Hamrick, says: 'I know there have been lots of, 'Are they engaged or aren't they engaged?' I'm not bothered. I'm neither here nor there.' But if he proposed, she said: 'I wouldn't say no.'