Princess Anne continues to support King Charles

Royals
Princess Anne joined King Charles, head of the Armed Forces, to present the new Sovereign Standard to the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).

The Princess Royal is the Royal Colonel of The Blues and Royals.

35 service personnel and 27 military working horses will be on parade in the Buckingham Palace Quadrangle for the presentation of the new Standard, which normally takes place every decade.

The Blues and Royals were last presented their Standard by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2014.

The new Standard was then consecrated by the Chaplain General, before was presented by His Majesty to the Regiment.

The new Standard of The Blues and Royals will be used on public parade for the first time on 17th June for the King’s Birthday Parade, the first of his reign.

At the parade, the Regiment will provide a mounted Sovereign’s escort for the King from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

This year, the Welsh Guards’ Colour will be trooped at the King’s Birthday Parade, which will involve all seven regiments of the Household Division.

