Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu says 'Bollywood camps are existing in the industry since forever'

Taapsee Pannu was recently asked if she thinks Bollywood camps exist; the actress accepted, saying that they have been around since forever.

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Taapsee added that she does not have any personal grudges against Bollywood, but she just has her own stance according to which everyone has the right to choose who they want to work with in movies.

The Haseen Dilruba actress stated: “Yes, Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever.”

“It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

During the interview, Taapsee, 35, also confessed that she has always been aware of the fact that the film industry is unfair and unbiased. She also admitted that she knew very well what she was getting herself into.

“And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later”, she told Hindustan Times.

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about Bollywood camps, as reported by Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Haseen Dilruba with the talented, Vikrant Massey.