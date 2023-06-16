 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Vijay Varma put up a photoshopped wedding picture of him and Alia from Darlings
Vijay Varma put up a photoshopped wedding picture of him and Alia from 'Darlings'

Vijay Varma recently revealed that he played a practical joke on his mother about his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Vijay was giving a house tour for one of the entertainment portals, where he showed around his wardrobe, morning coffee corner, and sneakers' collection. 

During the house tour, he took the interviewer to a corner of his house that had a lot of pictures of him.

Among the entire collection, there was a wedding picture featuring him and Alia. It was from the set of their film, Darlings, but he pulled it out as a joke on his mother.

While briefing about the joke, the Dahaad actor said: “This is a wedding picture of me and Alia Bhatt from Darlings set. It’s photoshop, we didn’t shoot this. My mother, she freaked out, she was like you got married?’ It was a practical joke on her.”

He further gave a glimpse of his sneaker room, which has tons of pairs of sneakers showcased in a glass case. His mother calls it 'joote ki dukan', reports the Indian Express.

Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt collaborated in Netflix original film Darlings, which was highly appreciated by the audience, critics, and celebrities.

More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why
Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram
Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy

Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy
Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'

Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'
Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH

Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH
Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?

Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?
Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'
Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'

Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'
Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics

Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset while holding hands

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset while holding hands
Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend

Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend
Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him

Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him
Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics

Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics
'Fukrey' turns 10: Richa Chadha credits film for making her meet soulmate Ali Fazal

'Fukrey' turns 10: Richa Chadha credits film for making her meet soulmate Ali Fazal
Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary
Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire