Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma put up a photoshopped wedding picture of him and Alia from 'Darlings'

Vijay Varma recently revealed that he played a practical joke on his mother about his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Vijay was giving a house tour for one of the entertainment portals, where he showed around his wardrobe, morning coffee corner, and sneakers' collection.

During the house tour, he took the interviewer to a corner of his house that had a lot of pictures of him.

Among the entire collection, there was a wedding picture featuring him and Alia. It was from the set of their film, Darlings, but he pulled it out as a joke on his mother.

While briefing about the joke, the Dahaad actor said: “This is a wedding picture of me and Alia Bhatt from Darlings set. It’s photoshop, we didn’t shoot this. My mother, she freaked out, she was like you got married?’ It was a practical joke on her.”

He further gave a glimpse of his sneaker room, which has tons of pairs of sneakers showcased in a glass case. His mother calls it 'joote ki dukan', reports the Indian Express.

Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt collaborated in Netflix original film Darlings, which was highly appreciated by the audience, critics, and celebrities.