Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Sunny Leone says 'coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for her'

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 2 OTT release is around the corner; Sunny Leone will also be joining the show.

Recently, the makers teased the viewers with the identities of the contestants for this year’s season. But there was no news about Sunny joining the show.

Earlier today, the Ragini MMS 2 actor's presence was confirmed. However, it is still unknown whether she will be joining as a host or a contestant.

While talking about her appearance on OTT version of Bigg Boss 2, Sunny said: "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me.”

“There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career.”

She further mentioned: “I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!"

Bigg Boss OTT’s first season was hosted by Karan Johar. This time, Salman Khan, who already hosts the television reality show, will be making his first ever appearance on the OTT version.

As per India Today, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to premiere on Jio Cinema later this year.