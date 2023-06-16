 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'

Friday Jun 16, 2023

File Footage 

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio want to make their relationship "open and fluid" as they both are resisting serious romance. 

The Titanic alum and the supermodel have no plans to settle down anytime soon, hence, they like the bond they have formed where neither of them is not answerable to each other.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said that DiCaprio and Hadid “have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now.”

“[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid,” the insider added. “Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

Previously, an insider also confirmed to People Magazine that Hadid is not seriously involved with DiCaprio.

Hadid is “dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can,” the insider said, added that relationship with The Wolf of Wall Street star was “never serious” for her and it “will never be serious.”

“She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group,” the source told the outlet.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid sparked romance rumoumers after they were spotted getting cosy at New York Fashion Week last year.

