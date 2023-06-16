 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made herself a prominent star globally with her great hard work, has spoken about the importance of work-life balance.  

According to Priyanka, work-life balance can be maintained if one has a sense of balance with their partner and family.

She also admitted that she mainly relied on her husband, Nick Jonas to pull that off on her end.

The Citadel actress told Ocean Drive, “Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off.”

“I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series (Citadel), but work-life balance is really important."

"This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritize what’s important is crucial.”

In the same chat show, Priyanka also shared her plans to do more work in the Hollywood film industry: “I feel like I still have a long way to go in my English language work or in Hollywood. I would love to be able to delve deep into my acting work in this part of the world.”

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra was last in the American web-series Citadel. She is all set to return to the silver screen in Bollywood by starring in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, reports India Today.

