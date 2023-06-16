 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Garner has turned down her beau John Miller’s offer to move in together despite dating him for more than five years.

According to Radar Online, The Last Thing He Told Me star did not want her kids to try and adjust into another blended family after developing a bond with their dad Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

Garner knows that it is already tricky for her kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, to divide their time between two houses and incase she moves in with Miller, she would get lesser time to spend with them.

“To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that's just not an option," the source said.

However, the insider noted that it does mean she would never move in with him, adding, "Jennifer loves John and they see each other whenever they can.”

To note, the CaliBurger CEO shares two children, Violet and Quest, with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

Last year, a report published by Us Weekly revealed that Garner’s kids have met Miller’s children after the duo kept their families separate for a long time. 


More From Entertainment:

The Police: Uncovering the band's mysterious departure from the spotlight

The Police: Uncovering the band's mysterious departure from the spotlight
Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’

Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’
Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding

Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding
Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ video

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’
'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'

'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'
Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday
'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival

'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival
Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation

Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation
Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty'

Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid' video

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'
Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’

Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’
Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival

Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival
Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps

Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps
Kourtney Kardashian slams the ‘inflated since of entitlement’ in the family

Kourtney Kardashian slams the ‘inflated since of entitlement’ in the family
Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?

Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?
Meghan Markle shares first statement as Spotify ends deal video

Meghan Markle shares first statement as Spotify ends deal
Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport

Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum open to start a family, have no plans for marriage

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum open to start a family, have no plans for marriage

Ryan Reynolds tugs at heartstrings with ‘Bedtime Stories’ series

Ryan Reynolds tugs at heartstrings with ‘Bedtime Stories’ series
Princess Anne continues to support King Charles video

Princess Anne continues to support King Charles