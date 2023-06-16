Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’

Prince Harry has just been compared to an anchovy given his bid to continue provoking “strong reactions.”



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims against Prince Harry.

According to a report by News.com.au she was quoted saying, “In the last five years, from those sun-dappled months after his wedding to Meghan Markle when the adjective ‘fairytale’ was being tritely rolled out by the world’s press ad nauseam, when it comes to the Sussexes, the public reaction has gone from delighted to dismayed to astonished to infuriated to just plain old depressing.”

So much so that now Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is known as a man who “continues to provoke strong reactions, like the royal equivalent of the anchovy.”

Hence, now it seems even King Charles is beginning to see the implications.

According to the outlet, even an inside source echoed similar sentiments and said, “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going.”