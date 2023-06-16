Reddit CEO yields to blackouts, urges subreddits to end protest first

Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. — Reuters/File

After the 48-hour-long blackout by the Reddit communities, also called subreddits, the social media platform’s CEO Steve Huffman agreed to bring an end to the protests urging the protestors to make the first move.

During an interview, Huffman said he plans to 'establish rules changes that would allow Reddit users to vote out moderators who have overseen the protest.'

The subreddits-led protests commenced Monday as the large communities with millions of followers on Reddit went on to close their doors even for their members with some vowing to take indefinite action.



The subreddits, unpaid volunteer moderators, responded to Reddit’s announcement with some demands focused on the platform’s application programming interface (API), accessibility for blind people, and access to content that's deemed not suitable for work (NSFW).

Reddit is one of the 20 most popular social platforms founded in 2005.

The changes earlier announced by the social media platform will introduce huge charges for "premium access", effectively killing off popular third-party Reddit apps such as Apollo, which lets users browse the site with a customisable interface.

Such apps would need to charge about $5 a user per month simply to pay the new fees to Reddit, Apollo's sole developer, Christian Selig estimated.

But the Reddit conflict has another cause which is between the social network and AI companies such as ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which have used huge data from the service to train their systems.

Huffman, who is also a co-founder of Reddit, said that the new system would be more democratic and allow a wider set of people to hold moderators accountable."

According to Reddit’s current policy, moderators may be removed by higher-ranking moderators or by Reddit itself for inactivity or violations of Reddit-wide rules. They may also remove themselves. Many have held their positions for years.

“If you’re a politician or a business owner, you are accountable to your constituents," he said.

One change that is "really important,” he said, "is making sure that, for example, the protests, now or in the future, are actually representative of their communities. And I think that may have been the case for many at the beginning of this week, but that’s less and less the case as time goes on."



He said about 80% of Reddit’s top 5,000 communities are back open after what was supposed to have been a two-day content strike Monday and Tuesday.

But moderators of some of the biggest subreddits — including the most populous of all, r/funny — have extended their protests by remaining inaccessible in “private” mode.

"Our core concerns still aren’t satisfied,' protest organisers wrote in a post this week titled “The Fight Continues,” explaining their extension.

"Reddit has been silent since it began, and internal memos indicate that they think they can wait us out."

"I think most will get there through their own natural decision-making process, and so we’re letting that play out," he said.

Huffman also added that Reddit isn’t profitable, and in Thursday’s interview, he said its annual revenue is less than $1 billion.



He has no sympathy for the competing apps that want to use Reddit’s content while avoiding advertisements, the primary source of money used to support the site, he added.

“It costs a lot of money to run an app like Reddit. We support ours through ads. And what we can’t do is subsidise other people’s businesses to run a competitive app for free,” he said.