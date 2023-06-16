 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

During a recent interview on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Elizabeth Debicki, known for her role as Princess Diana in the highly acclaimed Netflix series "The Crown," discussed her experience of portraying the beloved late icon in the show's fifth season.

Debicki expressed the weight and heaviness she felt while playing such a tragic character. “It’s a unique experience playing a character where this tragedy is looming. It’s a strange, heavy place to exist in," she said.

During the podcast episode, she discussed her approach to portraying Princess Diana, including the extensive research she undertook and her efforts to capture the essence of the former Princess of Wales.

Debicki described her journey in embodying Diana as a psychological one, seeking to capture the essence Morgan envisioned rather than simply replicating the real-life princess.

Debicki mentioned that she was particularly fixated on capturing Diana's iconic voice, which she deemed crucial for the authenticity of the character.

"The voice of the character is so imprinted in our collective consciousness," Debicki explained. "I felt like it was something I owed to the audience, that sonic accuracy." 

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’ video

Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him
Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700