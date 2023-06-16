Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour

This event is particularly significant because it is the first one since the coronation of King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly in exile as they are left out by the palace for an invitation to the King’s Birthday Parade. According to the journalist behind this story, Richard Eden, this decision by the palace is “significant.”

“It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour. So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant.”

According to royal experts in the Daily Mail, the addition of this event to the lease on Harry’s Frogmore Cottage running out just adds to the atmosphere of “rootlessness” for the pair who once called England home.

“It really emphasises the slightly rootless nature that he has in the UK. Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.”

Eden went on to add that: “it really is an exile for Harry and Meghan now.”

This event is particularly significant because it is the first one since the coronation of King Charles after the passing of the Queen. Since the royal family come out in full force for the event, Eden claims it's a major decision to not invite Harry and Meghan.

“When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit royal duties three years ago, Queen Elizabeth said they would ‘always be much loved members of my family’. And Buckingham Palace officials were keen to stress that they would continue to be invited to family events. I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not, however, been invited to the King's Birthday Parade next weekend.”

He continued: “It will be the first time in Harry's life that he has not been welcome at the monarch's official birthday celebrations. I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment.”