Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero

The director of Extraction, Sam Hargrave, recently expressed his appreciation for Chris Hemsworth and called him "one of the last great action heroes."

Hargrave, who had previously filled in as Chris Evans' stunt double for the role of Captain America, made the leap into direction with 2020 movie Extraction, which starred Hemsworth.



Hargrave expressed his admiration for Hemsworth by saying, “On so many levels, he’s one of the last great action heroes.” Commending Hemworth’s physical structure the Extraction director said, “Physically, he’s just built like a Norse God but with a dry sense of humour."

He added, “In Extraction, we did not want Chris to be just a big guy who kicks and punches but to dive into the character." He stressed the significance of making the character relatable and human.

Hargrave admitted Hemsworth’s commitment to the craft of filmmaking by saying, "Hemsworth is more than just a star – he is a partner."

He also commended Hemsworth for being a support during the movie. Hemsworth was the producer of the film but he was also helpful to the director writing scenes with him late at night.

Hargrave said that Hemsworth took a lot of pressure off because he was a supportive, collaborative, and creative ally.

The sequel of the first part of Extraction is set to be released on June 16 on Netflix.