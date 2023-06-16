How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

The royal family is facing the consequences of its decision to remove the HRH titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they stepped down as working royals in 2020, a report in express.com.uk suggested.

The publication reported that the move has likely "backfired" for King Charles, fuelling the couple's desire desire to want to keep speaking out about the Royal Family and firing potshots from all angles.

It said the the chief aim of removing the couple's titles was to protect the monarchy.

Citing a commentator, the report said the decision has proved to be a double-edged sword in the long-run.



Meanwhile, Sunday Times's royal editor was quoted by news.com.au as saying, "If the past three years have shown anything since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties, it is that banning them from using their HRH titles has only emboldened them to take on all the battles that royal life once prevented them from entering."



News.com.au reported that the Duke of Sussex has been on a "truth-telling" spree - particularly over the past few months with the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries in December and Harry's memoir Spare in the following month.

Harry targeted his father King Charles, brother Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla in his book which released earlier this year.