Friday Jun 16, 2023
Web Desk

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Blue Ivy Carter's dance cameo on her mother Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour is creating a significant impact and pushing one of Beyoncé's songs to unprecedented success. 

During Beyoncé's show in Paris on May 26, Carter surprised the audience by performing the choreography to the popular track "My Power," which quickly went viral on social media. This sparked a trend on TikTok, with users joining in and performing the dance themselves.

According to Luminate, a company that tracks music sales, airplay and streaming, there was a significant surge in on-demand streaming and digital sales for "My Power" in the week following Carter's appearance.

In the United States, on-demand streaming increased by 190 percent, while digital sales saw a boost of 189.8 percent. Globally, on-demand streaming increased by 218.2 percent, and digital sales were up by 212 percent.

The momentum continued to build in the following week as Carter continued to perform the dance at more shows.

From June 2 to June 8, on-demand streams in the U.S. and globally jumped by 111.2 percent and 105.6 percent, respectively. Digital sales also grew by 27.6 percent in the U.S. and 50.5 percent globally during the same period.

Notably, Spotify experienced a significant surge in streams for "My Power." Globally, the song saw a remarkable 293 percent increase, while in the U.S., it jumped by 124 percent. 

