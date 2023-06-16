 
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS

Lenny Rush joins the cast of 'Doctor Who' after recently winning a BAFTA for 'Am I Being Unreasonable'

Lenny Rush, who won a BAFTA Award for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable, has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of Doctor Who's 14th series.

Rush will join Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of the titular Time Lord aboard the TARDIS.

In expressing his excitement about the casting, Rush said, "It's an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!"

Showrunner Russell T Davies praised Rush's talents and emphasized Doctor Who's tradition of featuring new talent.

He said, “This is what Doctor Who's all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one's more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor's greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!”

Rush is the most recent addition to a large cast that includes Jonathan Groff, Anita Dobson, Jack Forsyth-Noble, Michelle Greenidge, and Indira Varma.

This announcement follows the news that Bonnie Langford will be returning to Doctor Who as her character Mel Bush, 37 years after her first appearance on the show.

Ncuti, who takes on the role of the new Doctor, will debut in a Christmas Special later this year, after David Tennant returns to the role for a trio of specials marking the show's 60th Anniversary in November.


