Friday Jun 16, 2023
Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Environmental organization Greenpeace has adopted a renewed version of Fleetwood Mac's iconic song "Don't Stop" as part of a call to action. 

The late Christine McVie, vocalist and keyboard player of Fleetwood Mac, granted Greenpeace the rights to use the song. 

Produced by Fraser T Smith and featuring vocals from the House Gospel Choir and instrumentation from Tomorrow's Warriors, the song accompanies a short film executive produced by Steve McQueen and directed by Samona Olanipekun. 

The film portrays a chaotic party symbolizing the urgency for change in the face of corporations' destructive actions.

McQueen said: “This short film is an arresting look at the state of a world hurtling out of control. I’m so proud to have been involved in this project with Greenpeace and Samona, who’s once again shown what a talented writer and director he is. It captures the unease at seeing corporations (especially those of oil and gas) and their enablers, do damage to the environment on our behalf, acting like there’s no tomorrow and driving the climate crisis solely for their profit. But we have collective power to realise a different future. It’s imperative that people don’t forget, tomorrow is promised to no-one.”

It premiered at Greenpeace's London warehouse and will be showcased at the Glastonbury Festival. Benedict Cumberbatch attended the unveiling event, expressing his support. 

Greenpeace emphasized the need for collective action and a better tomorrow in the face of the climate crisis.

