Friday Jun 16, 2023
Pakistan’s World Cup victory in front of Indian crowd to be more ‘joyous’: Shahid Afridi

Former skipper Shahid Afridi speaks during a press conference in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Throwing his weight behind playing against India in Ahmedabad during the upcoming ICC World Cup, Pakistan’s legendary former skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday said, “Pakistan's victory in front of a jam-packed Indian crowd will be more joyous.”

Speaking on a local news channel, the former flamboyant all-rounder said that Pakistan should go and play against India in Ahmedabad.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?" Afridi inquired.

"Go and play — go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is the Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.

Reportedly, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reservations about playing their World Cup match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

But, according to ESPNcricinfo report, Pakistan vs India match will take place in Ahmedabad. As per the report, Pakistan will play its World Cup matches at five venues including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The World Cup will start with defending champions England taking on New Zealand, finalists of ICC World Cup 2019, on October 5.

Pakistan's tentative WC schedule

  • October 6 - vs Qualifier in Hyderabad
  • October 12 - vs Qualifier in Hyderabad
  • October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad
  • October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 5 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru
  • November 12 - vs England in Kolkata

