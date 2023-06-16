 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming

Former American Idol contestant Oliver Steele has reiterated his belief that Katy Perry is a "wonderful person," weeks after defending her against backlash for mom-shaming a contestant.

Steele, who was a finalist in Season 21, previously reassured his followers that Perry “is not a bully”. He later elaborated on his experience working with the musician during a recent episode of the American Idol Unaired podcast.

Perry is “a little more reserved” than her co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as per Steele. He added that it “doesn’t mean she’s not approachable.”

As per the Daily Mail, Steele said, “You know, I was a little irritated with the way that her — the way that she was treated after the show and the things that people were saying, because it’s all bullc—. Katy’s a wonderful person.”

“Like I came up to her like day one in Hollywood. I was like, ‘Katy, would you mind if I got a photo?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, sure, just like one second.’ Because they were doing like her makeup, and then she’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get that photo.’ Like she’s just super sweet.”

He continued, saying that she is “supportive in her own little way” — and thanked her for “pushing him” to be “better” and get to his “full potential.”


