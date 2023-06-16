 
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'

Prince Harry should be very worried if Trump ends up in the White House, said British TV presenter Dan Wootton.

Speaking on his GB News show, he said, "Prince Harry could find himself on ‘the first plane out’ of the US should Trump return to power after the US government denied a request to release the Duke’s immigration documents."

He was referring to Heritage Foundations request seeking to make public Harry's visa application after the Duke of Sussex admission in his book that he had used illegal drugs Spare.

The comments came days after a US court heard the case filed by the conservative think.

The Heritage Foundation is asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release Harry's immigration file, saying there is "widespread public and press interest" in the case.

In its response, the government said that while there "may be some public interest in the records sought," it is not presently convinced there is a compelling need to release the records.

In its complaint, the Heritage Foundation noted that other celebrities such as the late football star Maradona and the late singer Amy Winehouse had been denied entry into the United States because of past drug use.

A previous request by the Heritage Foundation for the release of Harry's immigration records was rejected by the US authorities because they did not have his consent to do so.

Visa applicants to the United States are asked about their past drug use and can be barred from entry, although there are exceptions and waivers can be granted.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, an American citizen, moved to the United States in January 2020 after stepping away from their royal duties.

Donald Trump was placed under arrest in a federal courthouse on June 13  and booked on charges relating to mishandling of classified documents last week

 He was arraigned in front of magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman, according to the New York Times. 

