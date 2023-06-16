 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Courteney Cox celebrated her 59th birthday on Friday by having a low-key celebration at Soho House in Malibu, which was attended by Jennifer Aniston and other close friends. 

With her dark hair styled in voluminous waves and sporting a pair of oversized blue aviator sunglasses, Courteney Cox appeared as youthful as ever.

She completed her outfit with a denim jacket layered over a plunging black top.

Jennifer Aniston, 54, tried to remain incognito as she left the venue by shielding her face from view.

The Friends co-stars were accompanied by Mary McCormack, another actress who looked fashionable in a tweed blazer.

Courteney received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star and Aniston honored her at the induction ceremony, saying, "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you,"

"She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another and that actors need to support and love one another," she concluded. 


