Harrison Ford explains why he 'won't' miss 'Indiana Jones' after end

Harrison Ford is set to finish the 42-year journey of the franchise with 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford is not the one who hung up on stuff, as he revealed why he would not be his iconic Indiana Jones character.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the legendary actor shared his reason for not missing the archaeology hero, "Because the film will still be there for people when I'm dust, and it doesn't matter. I mean, what matters is the making of it.

The process of making that's what really counts. That's where we face ourselves [to ask], 'Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?'"

Earlier, the 80-year-old also voiced similar sentiments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't think I'm going to miss anything. I appreciate all of the opportunities that the character has given me. I have been very grateful, and I have enjoyed myself for the 42 years that we've been making these."

Ford also showed gratitude to become part of Indiana Jones's last hurrah.

"I'm very grateful that we get to do this and that we've rounded the corner and brought the character full circle," he added.

"That's very important to me. I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film, and I'm hoping that all these people will be grateful for it."