 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland blames himself for mishandling Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' swap

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Tom Holland shared a group chat with former Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire
Tom Holland shared a group chat with former 'Spider-Man' stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland is not proud of himself after not breaking the news of his 2015’s Spider-Man role to his predecessor Andrew Garfield.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crowded Room actor said, “That’s because of my naivete as a kid,” he said. “I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him.”

He continued, “If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done, and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

Garfield was the successor of Tobey Maguire to play the Spidey-web hero.

However, his stint ended abruptly after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was met with negative reviews and registered lacklustre box office numbers.

More From Entertainment:

Diane Keaton asked key question to 'The Godfather's director

Diane Keaton asked key question to 'The Godfather's director
Stellan Skarsgård gushes over 'Dune' giant sets

Stellan Skarsgård gushes over 'Dune' giant sets
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Harrison Ford explains why he 'won't' miss 'Indiana Jones' after end

Harrison Ford explains why he 'won't' miss 'Indiana Jones' after end
Pete Davidson 'troubles' began as he charged with reckless driving

Pete Davidson 'troubles' began as he charged with reckless driving
Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub video

Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub
Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'
David Fincher gets honest about 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

David Fincher gets honest about 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri video

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview
Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix video

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu video

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu
US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK
‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence video

‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence
If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!
Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House' video

Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'