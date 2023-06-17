Tom Holland blames himself for mishandling Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' swap

Tom Holland shared a group chat with former 'Spider-Man' stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland is not proud of himself after not breaking the news of his 2015’s Spider-Man role to his predecessor Andrew Garfield.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crowded Room actor said, “That’s because of my naivete as a kid,” he said. “I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him.”

He continued, “If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done, and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

Garfield was the successor of Tobey Maguire to play the Spidey-web hero.

However, his stint ended abruptly after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was met with negative reviews and registered lacklustre box office numbers.