Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Meghan Markle does not have any desire to join King Charles III for his brithday parade, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has not received an invitation to His Majesty's special day, was not 'eager' to attend Trooping the Colour anyway.

The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers notes: "As the final touches are being made to the King’s first Trooping the Colour, one or two names not on the guest list are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"After Prince Harry ’s whirlwind 30-hour trip to the UK it is understood there has been no contact between the Duke and his father or brother, despite his recent trip to London.

The expert adds: "It seems clear from sources across the pond, that Meghan as well as not being eager to attend the Coronation, had no desire to make the trip for the family gathering this weekend, in celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

"Aside from the King’s actual birthday in November, it’s hard to see when any such meeting would take place ahead of Christmas.

"Palace sources suggest once again an invitation would be extended to the Sussexes as a courtesy, whether they accept is an entirely different matter."

King Charles will be joined by family this week for Trooping the Colour in honour of his birthdy.

