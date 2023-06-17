 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Priyanka Chopra showered love on her mother Madhu Chopra on her 70th birthday with a lovely video montage and a heartfelt birthday note on social media.

The Citadel star took to Instagram to celebrate her mom’s big day and dropped the reel consisting of the birthday girl’s pictures and videos with her husband and all family members.

The adorable tribute featured Madhu’s old and new snaps as she transitioned from a young mother to a grandmother to Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie including a clip in which she can be seen imparting some wisdom.

In her sweet birthday note, the global sensation penned, “My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet.”

“The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend,” she added.

“Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you.”

Concluding the note, Priyanka wrote, “Your forever champion and fan.”

The actor’s fans crowded the comment section with birthday wishes for Priyanka’s mother including her industry pals such as Katrina Kaif, Zareen Khan etc. 

