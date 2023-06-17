 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Olivia Wilde still has feelings for Harry Styles despite breakup?

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

It seems like Olivia Wilde still has not moved on after parting ways from ex beau Harry Styles as she is still reacting on social media posts about the singer.

Recently, the Don’t Worry Darling director showed support for the As It Was hitmaker by hitting like on an Instagram video dropped by his sister, Gemma Styles.

In the video, Styles could be seen performing his song Treat People With Kindness along with some of One Direction’s hits Best Song Ever and What Makes You Beautiful at Love on Tour concert in London.

“Good GRIEF this show is fun — so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love #LOT #wembleynight2,” Gemma captioned the post.

Wilde and Styles parted ways took a break in 2022 after dating for almost two years as they had “different priorities” in life at the time.

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told People Magazine at the time. “It's a very amicable decision.”

“They're still very close friends,” the source shared. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

However, a source later shared that Wilde was left “disappointed” after things between her and Styles ended due to a “tricky situation.”

"The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” the source said.

