Pregnant Rihanna looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna set hearts racing as she stepped out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, on Friday.



The 35-year-old Barbadian singer — who is currently expecting her second child — put on a chic display in a sports jersey-inspired dress and an all-black, oversized varsity jacket for their daytime outing.

The Diamonds hitmaker showed off her pregnancy style in a pair of black and white leather sneakers.

The Fenty Beauty founder — who showed off her growing baby bump in a sexy silver crop top — was spotted toting around a bright red Louis Vuitton purse adorned with white polkadots.

Meanwhile, Rocky, 34, was spotted grabbing lunch with the Savage X Fenty founder while wearing a graphic long-sleeved top and a white cap.

Currently, the songstress is expecting her second child with the record producer.

Rihanna and the rapper previously welcomed their son, RZA, now one, in May 2022.

The musicians were close friends for nearly a decade before they were romantically linked in early 2020.