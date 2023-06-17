Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to ‘go guns blazing’ against British tabloids, after facing an allegedly ‘draining’ existence, through out his life.



A well-placed inside source has brought these insights and revelations to light.

Per their findings, Prince Harry is refusing to ‘hold anything back’ in his fight against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

So much so that he is even “hell-bent on winning this case, no matter what.”

The admissions in question have been shared with Us Weekly and go as far as to issue a warning.

Per the insider Prince Harry is willing to go ‘down and dirty’ for his personal brand of justice.

“Harry says he’ll share whatever he must to bring justice,” the source also went on to say.

Before concluding however, the same insider also noted that “He’s willing to risk it all in that regard.”

Since the case went to trial, Prince Harry has accused MGN of giving ‘too much coverage’ to his personal life and past relationships.

“It’s been extremely draining and nerve-racking,” the inside source also chimed in to, when referencing Prince Harry’s emotions regarding the issue.

“But Harry’s determination to speak up against what he claims was plain illegality is what pushed him through and kept him focused.”