world
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
25 killed in Daesh attack on Ugandan school

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Members of the Ugandan police guarding a crime scene. — Reuters/File
  • Police say Ugandan group ADF pledged allegiance to Daesh.
  • Eight victims remain in critical condition at Bwera hospital.
  • Govt official says number of students were still unaccounted for.

At least 25 people including children were killed in a terrorist attack led by Daesh on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Reuters reported citing Ugandan police on Saturday.

Police said that militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — a Ugandan group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Daesh — set a dormitory at Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe ablaze and robbed the food late on Friday.

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital," Ugandan police said on Twitter.

However, how many of the dead were schoolchildren was not yet ascertained. 

Meanwhile, eight victims had also been recovered, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital, they added. 

The police said that soldiers were pursuing the attackers who fled towards Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, police added.

District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi told AFP that a number of students were still unaccounted for.

A vast expanse on the border with Uganda and Rwanda, Virunga is the oldest nature reserve in Africa and is renowned worldwide as a sanctuary for rare species, including mountain gorillas.

Militias — of which dozens are active in eastern DR Congo — also use the park as a hideout.

Originally insurgents in Uganda, the ADF gained a foothold in eastern DR Congo in the 1990s and have since been accused of killing thousands of civilians.

Since 2019, some ADF attacks in eastern DR Congo have been claimed by Daesh, which describes the fighters as a local offshoot, the militant organisation's Africa Province wing. 

It is not the first attack on a school in Uganda attributed to the militia.

In June 1998, 80 students were burnt to death in their dormitories in an ADF attack on Kichwamba Technical Institute near the border of DR Congo. More than 100 students were abducted.

While in April this year, the ADF attacked a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 20 people.

Uganda and DR Congo launched a joint offensive in 2021 to drive the ADF out of their Congolese strongholds, but the measures have so far failed to end the group's attacks.

In March this year, the United States announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the capture of the ADF's leader.

Additional input from AFP.

