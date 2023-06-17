 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly's Amy Dowden was left in tears following her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Professional ballroom dancer Amy, 32, confirmed the diagnosis in May after discovering a lump while preparing for her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones in April.

She revealed that she was left in tears and worrying the disease was 'spreading inside' ahead of her single mastectomy.

Amy told The Mirror: 'The cancer is in the lab now, which is the most important thing, the hardest time was waiting for surgery, thinking "I have cancer inside me".

According to the NHS a mastectomy is an operation to remove a breast. It's used to treat breast cancer in women and breast cancer in men. The operation usually involves removing most of the breast tissue and skin, and the nipple.

It comes after Amy credited her Strictly Come Dancing colleagues for their incredible support after informing them of her breast cancer diagnosis during a group meeting. 

