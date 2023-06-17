Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Justin Theroux made an elegant entry in London featuring a white T-shirt with a photo of Kate Moss testifying at the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial.

The actor, 51, paired the shirt - which showed off his toned muscles- with white Nike sweatpants and black high-tops.

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband's choice of the outfit comes just days after the actor and director was rumoured to have joined the cast of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

The moment pictured on Justin's shirt refers to the point in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial when Johnny's supermodel ex denied that the Pirates of the Caribbean star ever pushed her down the stairs.

Ultimately, the court ruled in Johnny's favor at the end of the defamation trial, awarding him $15 million in damages.