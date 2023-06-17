Shaheen Afridi can achieve special Test milestone in Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on July 16, 2022. —AFP/File

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is likely to add another feather to his cap as he returns to Pakistan’s Test squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka being played next month.

Afridi, 23, is one wicket away from reaching a century of Test wickets, and no Pakistan bowler has picked up more wickets than him since the left-armer made his debut on 3 December 2018.

He averages 24.86 and has an economy of 3.04.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a 16-member squad for the Test series for what will be the team’s first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

The squad has been designed keeping in mind the conditions that the team will encounter in Sri Lanka. The team boasts four spinners, four fast bowlers, six specialist batters and two keeper-batters.

Expressing his pleasure to be back on the Test side, Shaheen said: “I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format.

“After missing our entire home season because of the injury I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket. I want to thank my fans who have provided me support in tough times and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”

The squad will assemble in Karachi on 3 July for a camp ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on 9 July. The itinerary of the tour will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka last played a Test series in July 2022 that was drawn 1-1.

Squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood