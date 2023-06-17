 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition

King Charles is expected to uphold late mother Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition as the monarch is reportedly planning to spend summer holidays there.

According to a report by Express UK, the monarch will gather the royal family at Balmoral over this summer, where they will continue to spend at least part of their holidays.

The publication, citing an insider, reported: “We expect the family will be together there in the summer. But diaries are still being sorted.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to join the King in August, it is believed.

Queen Elizabeth used to enjoy the annual summer break at Balmoral Castle from July to October and invites her nearest and dearest to join her.

She also spent the final days of her long life at Balmoral and died there at the age of 96.

