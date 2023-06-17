Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?

In an unprecedented development in US political and legal history, a former president — Donald Trump — was arrested and charged this week, which left a nation — that remained on the edge because of his devil-may-care political ploys for many years — guessing what’s next for the beleaguered statesman, CNN reported.



The former president's landing in a federal courthouse in Miami to face charges pertaining to his alleged mishandling of classified government documents marks another significant development in his ongoing legal entanglements following his presidency.

This legal drama has now emerged as a pivotal topic in the GOP primary race, as Trump seeks a third presidential term. Here are the most recent updates on Trump's legal challenges:



"We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty", Trump's attorney Todd Blanche told the judge as the former president denied his 37 charges.

Alongside his co-defendant and aide Walt Nauta, both were arrested, fingerprinted and processed. The DOJ recommended that both persons are released with no financial or special conditions.

"The government does not view either defendant as a flight risk" added prosecutor David Harbach.

Federal Indictment

The Justice Department charged Trump with 37 felony counts, considering him to have illegally retained national defence information and concealed documentation in violation of witness-tampering laws.

He faces a separate case in New York which may result in his imprisonment upon being convicted. Nauta, on the other hand, faces six obstruction-and-concealment-related charges.

Security clearances

Both of Trump's attorneys - Blanche and Chris Kise - have been in touch with the Justice Department about acquiring necessary security clearances to try the case, according to CNN.

It seems that the case against the former president is quite complicated, as it involves highly sensitive, classified materials. The length and timing of the trial will depend on how efficiently the judge manages her docket. The judge's recent order suggests that she wants to move the proceedings along without any delay.

In a procedural step, special counsel Jack Smith's team has asked the judge to prevent Trump and his defence team from publicly disclosing some of the materials shared in the criminal case. Trump and Nauta's lawyers do not oppose the requested protective order and the matter has been referred to a magistrate judge.

Developments in New York case

Trump has been prosecuted with 34 felony counts of forging business records over hush-money payments made during a 2016 campaign when a few women came forth and claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump, which he denied.

A hearing is now issued for June 27.

Investigations continue

Despite the ongoing case against him, Trump is still under investigation in other matters. For example, Special Counsel Smith is investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Additionally, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has suggested that she may make charging decisions public in August as part of her investigation into Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. In a letter obtained by CNN last month, Willis announced remote workdays for her staff in August and requested that judges avoid in-person hearings during parts of that month.

Trump's campaign pushes on

Regardless of facing charges, Trump has stated that they will not impede his 2024 campaign and so far he has kept that promise. On Wednesday, his campaign reported raising over $7 million since the indictment in the federal case. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said that donations are coming in quickly. Meanwhile, Trump's GOP primary opponents have reacted to the charges in various ways, with some portraying the prosecution as political while also acknowledging the seriousness.

Conclusion for Trump's presidency

As a conclusion, Trump can still run for president after being indicted or even if he is eventually convicted. The indictments as well as possible conviction prior to the 2024 election could make it more difficult for him to win back the White House.