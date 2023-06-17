Hasan Ali responds to his inclusion in Test squad

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali reacts during a Test match. — AFP/File

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has expressed gratitude and excitement while responding after he was retained in the national Test squad for the upcoming red ball series against Sri Lanka.



Pakistan announced a 16-player squad for the away Test series, including Hasan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and uncapped batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old seamer said that he was excited to be part of the Pakistan team again. He also expressed the intention to work on "new goals" while starting the World Test Championship campaign.

"Shukar Alhamdulilah!! So happy to be back in Pakistan Test team for Sri Lanka series. Looking forward to give my 100% and start the WTC 2023-25 campaign with new goals," he wrote.

Hasan was part of Pakistan's last Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. He played the second Test of two-match series in Karachi and took just a wicket.

However, he wasn't included in Pakistan's white-ball squads for the T20I and ODI series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The pacer is currently playing county cricket for Warwickshire. He has so far played five games and taken 22 wickets.

With young Hurraira and Aamer, along with Shaheen, Pakistan are all set to start the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship next month in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20