Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Jessica Williams gushes about Jake Gyllenhaal while filming for Road House remake

Jessica Williams has recently expressed her excitement over Road House remake which also featured Jake Gyllenhaal in the new movie.

Speaking on Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Jessica, who plays an unnamed role in Apple TV’s Shrinking, shared her working experience with Jake.

“It was so cool working with him,” she said.

Jessica stated, “He’s an amazing actor. I was so excited to do ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaal.”

Gushing about Jake, the actress explained, “He’s an insane actor. Every time, you’re learning.”

“My job as an actor, especially on Shrinking, is to make everyone look good by knowing what the hell I’m doing on set,” she continued.

Jessica also disclosed, “I love volleying, and I got to do that with Jake.”

Besides Jake and Jessica, the movie star cast also included Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage and Hannah Love Lanier.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also mentioned that she is ready to do a Marvel movie or any other superhero movie.

“I want to work with really interesting people I can learn from,” she added.

Meanwhile, Edge of Tomorrow creator Doug Liman is the director and it’s written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. 

