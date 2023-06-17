Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed

Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization called out the pair in the new episode of his own podcast

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in public for the first time since her $20 million deal with Spotify was axed. The 41-year-old was in the middle of an intense conversation as she appeared near her home in Montecito.

She then seemingly ended the call as she took her earbuds out but continued looking down at her phone. She donned a comfortable outfit with black skinny jeans, a striped jumper along with ballet flats. She accessorised with a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU bag which costs around $5, 400.

Her husband, Prince Harry as well as their two children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, were not spotted alongside the Duchess.

The sudden announcement that they would not be going ahead with their 13-episode podcast named Archetypes was seen by many as a declaration of it being unsuccessful.

Their audio production company Archewell Studio along with Spotify released a joint statement claiming that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, Bill Simmons, called out the pair in the new episode of his own podcast. “The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them. I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories.”