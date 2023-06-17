 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being 'left in the dust': 'Truly horrid people'

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally being viewed as the ‘one-trick ponies they are’ and are ‘finally being seen’ as such.

Royal journalist and expert Amanda Platell made these admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple’s split from Spotify and the renewal of their Archetypes podcast signals that ‘a dull series about 'labels that hold women back' just wasn't worth the money.”

“So where does that leave the Sussexes?” she also asked in the piece.

“Having proudly announced in January 2020 they would no longer be working royals, they were free to earn their own living. But just three years on, their appeal is clearly waning.”

“Their major contract is the $100 million 'multi-year' deal with Netflix. Yet there's been no sign of any follow-up to their docuseries Harry & Meghan late last year, while Meghan's Pearl project, an animation, was dropped by the firm.”

But now, its been clearly seen that the couple is allegedly “one-trick ponies,” with their “only value was in being horrid about the Royal Family.”

