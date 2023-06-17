Prince Harry ‘increasingly’ seems to find himself left to scavenging

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future seems to consist of isolation and being sent packing once brands realize they are ‘not pulling their weight’.

Royal journalist and expert Amanda Platell made these admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to The Daily Mail, “Long before South Park parodied Harry and Meghan's 'Worldwide Privacy Tour' after the release of the Duke's self-pitying and spiteful memoir Spare, brilliant British satirical TV series The Windsors aired a particularly memorable episode.”

“This saw the 'Meghan' character pitching a $100 million series about a turtle who 'empowers her sister turtles' to leave their shells."

From that moment on, "needless to say, the company sent her packing.”

Before concluding Ms Platell also admitted, “And that, sadly for the Sussexes, is increasingly where they seem to find themselves.”