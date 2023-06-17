 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry planning second 'Spare on steroids'

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the ability to become even more dangerous if their earning power recedes, without Spotify.

Associate editor Camilla Tominey issued these claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to her report for The Telegraph, Ms Timoney believes, “The Palace powers-that-be should perhaps be mindful that the more the Sussexes' earning power recedes, the more dangerous they could become.”

“While the Duke may have said all he wants to in his autobiography Spare and accompanying interviews (although he has claimed he has enough material for a second book), the Duchess is clearly still brimming with 'content' that is seemingly bursting to come out.”

“And while a great deal of it can easily be dismissed as word salad, she's never been afraid of adding a splash of vinegar dressing when discussing her royal relatives.”

“So the Palace’s supporters are celebrating a pyrrhic victory if they think the Sussexes’ de-Spotification is a good thing.”

“The more desperate the duo are to land new deals, the more demanding their paymasters may be about the type of content they provide. Think Spare on steroids.”

