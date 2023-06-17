 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion 'focused on healing' ahead of ESSENCE festival

Saturday Jun 17, 2023


As the concluding headliner of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola, which takes place from June 29 until July 3 in New Orleans, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for a significant evening.

Prior to her performance, she has been dedicating time to self-care and prioritizing her mental well-being.

"I'm doing a better job of prioritizing self-care," the Hot Girl Summer rapper told PEOPLE. "Sometimes society places too much emphasis on hustle culture and not enough focus on physical and mental health. It's a balance, so that's why I'm making certain adjustments to my routine and I want to let my Hotties know that it's acceptable to reset and recharge when necessary."

Asked what she’s up to these days, the singer said, "I'm just setting more boundaries and carving out more time for myself. When I’m taking a self-care day I'm usually journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows, and just doing activities that make me happy."

In a recent interview with InStyle, the rapper, whose most recent album, Traumazine, was released in August 2022, stated that releasing new music is not her main focus adding, "Right now I'm focused on healing."

It has been half a year since rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in 2020.

While she has shared her emotional experience following the event, the rapper is now eager to shift her attention to the individuals and areas that are most important to her.

