Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat George, Louis equally, not as 'heir' and the 'spare'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat George, Louis equally, not as heir and the spare

Kate Middleton and Prince William's beloved sons Prince George and Prince Louis stole the show at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, sending a big message to the world about their parents treatment to them.

The two grandsons of King Charles turned heads as they appeared in a carriage during King Charles birthday parade in a pair of matching red ties. The red color coordination was a nod to their parents' new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate wore green, and together the family represented the colors of the Welsh flag.

Nine-year-old George and Louis, five, wore the red around their necks along with their respective suits, while their only sister Princess Charlotte sported the color as part of a mainly white sailor dress. The trio can be seen riding in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade as part of the big day in London.

William and Kate's treatment to their sons depict as they are very carful about upbringing of their kids as they don't do anything that can cause a rift between the two brothers. Specially, after knowing Harry's stories about his childhood and his relationship with his father and brother as the Duke penned in his book.

Prince Harry has shared many untold stories of his childhood in his memoir. In the first few pages of "Spare," The Duke refers to Prince William as both his "beloved brother" and "arch nemesis."

"In some ways he was my mirror, in some ways he was my opposite," Harry wrote.

When Harry spoke to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan about the passage during an interview on Monday, Strahan asked what he meant by calling William his "arch nemesis."

"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," Harry replied. 

Harry said the royal family referred to William and him as the "heir and the spare."

Harry said everyone from his parents to the Queen and Prince Philip used "the heir and spare" as shorthand to refer to him and Prince William.

"The Heir and the Spare — there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity," Harry wrote in his memoir. "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B."

Harry wrote that he knew from the very beginning he had been "brought into this world in case something happened" to his older brother.

He continued: "I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. 

"Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."

Harry said he took "no offense" to it as a child, because "succession was like the weather."

Prince George, second in line to the throne, is set to be a future King, while Princess Charlotte is thought to become Princess Royal one day. While, Louis is fourth in line to the throne behind his father and siblings and his official current title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Wales.

