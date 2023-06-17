Kylie Minogue’s hit track 'Padam' makes it to Urban dictionary

Kylie Minogue’s latest single Padam Padam recently topped the music charts over a decade.



According to the Daily Mail, the pop star also made headlines for her single Padam that went viral on TikTok because of her “lyrical phrase ‘Padam’” making it to Urban Dictionary.

Padam means an onomatopoeia for the sound a heartbeat makes when you’re a diva who’s slaying, which is coined by Kylie Minogue in the dictionary.

In Padam Padam music video, the singer danced in racy red attire and the single reached number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

Not only that, Kylie’s single reached top ten hit in the UK since her collaboration with Taio Cruz ad Higher in 2011.

Meanwhile, Padam Padam also scored first major success on the ARIA chart since Timebomb reached at number 12 in 2012.