 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Minogue’s hit track 'Padam' makes it to Urban dictionary

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Kylie Minogue’s hit track Padam makes it to Urban dictionary
Kylie Minogue’s hit track 'Padam' makes it to Urban dictionary

Kylie Minogue’s latest single Padam Padam recently topped the music charts over a decade.

According to the Daily Mail, the pop star also made headlines for her single Padam that went viral on TikTok because of her “lyrical phrase ‘Padam’” making it to Urban Dictionary.

Padam means an onomatopoeia for the sound a heartbeat makes when you’re a diva who’s slaying, which is coined by Kylie Minogue in the dictionary.

In Padam Padam music video, the singer danced in racy red attire and the single reached number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

Not only that, Kylie’s single reached top ten hit in the UK since her collaboration with Taio Cruz ad Higher in 2011.

Meanwhile, Padam Padam also scored first major success on the ARIA chart since Timebomb reached at number 12 in 2012.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
King Charles, royal family snub Prince Andrew amid row

King Charles, royal family snub Prince Andrew amid row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood video

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood
Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall
'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader video

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader
Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause' video

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause'

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?