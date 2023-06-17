Kim Kardashian choses name for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby

Hours after Kourtney Kardashian announced she and her husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, her sister Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to express excitement.

Kourtney made the announcement during Barker's concert using a placard that read, "Travis I'M Pregnant" as her husband Travis Barker.



Sharing her sister's picture on Instagram, Kim wrote, "We're having baby".

It will be the first child Travis and Kourtney will be having together.

In the video shared by Kourtney, Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, jumped off stage and kissed his wife as the audience roared their approval.

The couple got married last year in multiple ceremonies. First in Las Vegas, following the Grammy Awards in April 2022 in what they said was not a legally binding exchange of vows, a legal wedding at the Santa Barbara courthouse in May, wrapping up with a lavish ceremony they hosted soon after in Portofino, Italy at Villa Olivetto, the estate of Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.