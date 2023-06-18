Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video

In the video, Johnny Depp was hopeful that he would bounce back after several controversies

Johnny Depp's return to the showbiz industry with Cannes entry was under scrutiny sharply after his infamous US trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, the photographer Greg Williams has shared a new BTS video of the controversial star sharing his views on his return to the film industry with the celebrated festival, as per IndieWire.

"Walking up the steps at the thing, I've done it a few times with different films over many years," Depp referred to the storied festival.

"It's quite beautiful; when you're at the receiving end, you just feel like, initially, you feel *** exposed."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also rejected the growing narrative that he is having a "comeback," adding that he never left Hollywood.

"I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but comeback? I mean, you have to go away to come back," Depp continued. "I didn't go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at."

The megastar was also optimistic about returning to his 'lost' glory after recent scandals took a major toll on his career and reputation.

"People can hit the bottom many times," adding, "You can drop straight to the bottom a billion *** times, but if you're lucky enough to find the basement, you're alright, you know?"